Espers (ESP) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Espers coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. Espers has a market cap of $604,987.00 and $23.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Espers has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01280007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00048889 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00229113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005404 BTC.

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

