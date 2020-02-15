Essentia (ESS) Market Capitalization Tops $492,678.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and CoinBene. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $492,678.00 and approximately $47,273.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 261% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00481706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $614.23 or 0.06187214 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.