Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.01. 1,442,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,709. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 647,632 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,549,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

