Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $113,269.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, DDEX, CoinTiger and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 267.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00490454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.24 or 0.06213203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025253 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, Mercatox, P2PB2B, DDEX, Escodex, LATOKEN and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.