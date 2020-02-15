Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.03 Million

Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $158.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.39 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $177.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $680.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.90 million to $683.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $684.75 million, with estimates ranging from $683.70 million to $685.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

ETH stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

