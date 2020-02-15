Ether-1 Hits Market Capitalization of $289,366.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $289,366.00 and $33,064.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00454425 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001370 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012610 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001523 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,517,455 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

