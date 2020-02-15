Ether-1 Market Cap Reaches $273,236.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $273,236.00 and approximately $25,775.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00444596 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001416 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007039 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012564 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,517,455 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.