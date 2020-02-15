Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $25,423.00 and $19,047.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 251.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00477923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.56 or 0.06199990 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00073014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025500 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,086,149 tokens. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.