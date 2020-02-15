Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $398,274.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,904,277 coins and its circulating supply is 167,874,864 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

