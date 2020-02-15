Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.34 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.25 or 0.00103437 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and CPDAX. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $2.34 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.02700624 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin International, EXX, Exrates, Korbit, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, Liquid, Ovis, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, Coinnest, BCEX, CPDAX, FCoin, ZB.COM, Bitsane, BTC-Alpha, HBUS, BtcTrade.im, C2CX, BigONE, Gatehub, Exmo, ABCC, Coinone, Cryptomate, Bitbns, ChaoEX, CoinExchange, C-CEX, YoBit, Bibox, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Coinhub, Upbit, Coinsuper, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, RightBTC, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, BTC Markets, Stocks.Exchange, QBTC, Koineks, Huobi, Poloniex, Coinut, Crex24, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro, Binance, CoinEx, Coinroom, Bithumb, Bit-Z, LBank, HitBTC, BitForex, CoinBene, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

