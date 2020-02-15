E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.