EUNO Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $171,715.00 and approximately $10,272.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005858 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,034,415 coins and its circulating supply is 32,069,709 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

