EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $198,250.00 and $619,229.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00445538 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001446 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007041 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012568 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001523 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.