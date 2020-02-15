Everex Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.55 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Huobi, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Everex

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.