EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Up 15.6% This Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $396,568.00 and $150.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.63 or 0.01227922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046430 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00217710 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002370 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00069491 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004702 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,197,855 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

