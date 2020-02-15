Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Evertec alerts:

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evertec in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evertec by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 290,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,390. Evertec has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.