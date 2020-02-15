Everus Achieves Market Cap of $11.74 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $1,143.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everus has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 265.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00487656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.40 or 0.06212718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00068125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025223 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,529 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

