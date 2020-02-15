EVOS Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, EVOS has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $8,419.00 and $12.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EVOS alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019996 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00194798 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.