EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

