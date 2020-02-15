EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

