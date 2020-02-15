EXMR (EXMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. One EXMR token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002315 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000606 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

