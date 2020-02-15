Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Exosis has a total market cap of $59,113.00 and $26,869.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,987.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.31 or 0.02705727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.38 or 0.04518076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00798713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00916163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00105232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009676 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00657345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 505,117 coins and its circulating supply is 340,117 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

