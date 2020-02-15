Expanse (EXP) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. Expanse has a market capitalization of $821,757.00 and $9,502.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.