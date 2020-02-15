Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,242,000 after buying an additional 619,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after buying an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after buying an additional 280,792 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $11,084,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 986,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

