Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 21.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

EXPR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 731,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,979. Express has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Express by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Express by 198.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 1,587,294 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

