Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after buying an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after buying an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,724. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.