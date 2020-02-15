Extremely Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price

News stories about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,459. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

