Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,609,430. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

