F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NYSE FNB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.87. 1,228,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,257. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,191,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,677,000 after buying an additional 547,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,302,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,945,000 after buying an additional 202,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,238,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,124,000 after buying an additional 273,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

