Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 970,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,984.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,650. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 277,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,526,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE FN traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 170,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

