Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.93. The company has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

