FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $299.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.14. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $222.03 and a 12 month high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.