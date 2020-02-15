Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.90. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total value of $364,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $156,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,428 shares of company stock worth $37,996,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $424.58 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $426.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.19 and its 200 day moving average is $353.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

