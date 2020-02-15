Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.59. 131,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

