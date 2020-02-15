FansTime (FTI) Market Capitalization Tops $875,219.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, FCoin, CoinMex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $875,219.00 and approximately $193,272.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, HADAX, CoinEgg, CoinMex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

