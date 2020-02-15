Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 77.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $10,761.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 267.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00490454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.24 or 0.06213203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025253 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.