Fantom (FTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.06 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03191141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00249977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00156335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

