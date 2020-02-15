Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of -1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s analysis:

Shares of FMAO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 5,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $326.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 in the last 90 days. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

