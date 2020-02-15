Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 95,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Farmmi stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

