FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 462,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

