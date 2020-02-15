Feathercoin (FTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,025.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and QBTC. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $8,025.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000483 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 267,860,920 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, QBTC, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

