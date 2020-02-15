Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 331,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.