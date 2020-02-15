FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lowered by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

