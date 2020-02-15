Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Update

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 469,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

FENC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

