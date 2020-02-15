Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $150.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FENC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

