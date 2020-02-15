Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Tops $34.14 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges including MXC, BitAsset, Hotbit and Coinall. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $34.14 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.33 or 0.06159979 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 128.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00304711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00067814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00025196 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,919,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDEX, BitAsset, Hotbit, HitBTC, Coinall, BitMax, MXC, Bittrex, Binance, WazirX, Korbit, BiKi, Bitrabbit, KuCoin, Dcoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

