FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce $30.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $58.28 million. FibroGen reported sales of $108.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $279.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $306.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $321.27 million, with estimates ranging from $229.30 million to $584.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. FibroGen has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $61.23.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.