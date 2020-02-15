FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on FGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,608.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,613,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 729.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FibroGen by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in FibroGen by 50.0% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $45.58. 552,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,703. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. FibroGen has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $61.23.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

