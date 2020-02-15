Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.4 days.

Shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $58.97. 1,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

