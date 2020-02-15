Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in January

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FNF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

